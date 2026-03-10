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Web App Template

NFT Marketplace

A crypto-collectibles marketplace dashboard where users discover trending NFT auctions, view artwork detail pages with current bids and edition counts, and place bids in ETH. A sidebar app shell covers active bids, saved items, a creator profile, and settings for application, payment and security.

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Template preview Web App
NFT Marketplace web app template preview

Template type

Web App

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the NFT Marketplace template is for

Web3 teams and digital-art communities creating an auction marketplace for crypto collectibles.

What’s included

  • Trending NFT discovery and active-auction dashboard
  • Artwork details with bids, editions, and ETH pricing
  • Saved items, creator profiles, payment, and security settings

Explore the NFT Marketplace design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • NFT Marketplace web app template preview 2
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  • NFT Marketplace web app template preview 8

What you can build with NFT Marketplace

  • Launch an NFT auction marketplace
  • Build a digital-art discovery product
  • Prototype collectible bidding and creator-profile flows

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Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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