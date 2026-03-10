Web App Template
NFT Marketplace
A crypto-collectibles marketplace dashboard where users discover trending NFT auctions, view artwork detail pages with current bids and edition counts, and place bids in ETH. A sidebar app shell covers active bids, saved items, a creator profile, and settings for application, payment and security.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Web App
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the NFT Marketplace template is for
Web3 teams and digital-art communities creating an auction marketplace for crypto collectibles.
What’s included
- Trending NFT discovery and active-auction dashboard
- Artwork details with bids, editions, and ETH pricing
- Saved items, creator profiles, payment, and security settings
Explore the NFT Marketplace design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with NFT Marketplace
- Launch an NFT auction marketplace
- Build a digital-art discovery product
- Prototype collectible bidding and creator-profile flows
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Make it yours
Start with this web app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template