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Mobile App Template

Plume

A microblogging social app template with a tabbed feed, search and trending topics, notifications, and direct messaging. Includes post detail threads, user profiles, bookmarks, lists, and settings, with full light and dark theming.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. Plume mobile app template screenshot 1
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

10 visual previews

Who the Plume template is for

Community teams and creator-economy founders building a focused microblogging network with discovery and messaging.

What’s included

  • Tabbed microblog feed with search and trending topics
  • Post threads, profiles, bookmarks, and custom lists
  • Notifications and direct-message conversations
  • Complete settings plus light and dark themes

What you can build with Plume

  • Launch a focused microblogging community
  • Build a creator-led discussion network
  • Add social discovery and direct messages to a content product

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template