Mobile App Template
Plume
A microblogging social app template with a tabbed feed, search and trending topics, notifications, and direct messaging. Includes post detail threads, user profiles, bookmarks, lists, and settings, with full light and dark theming.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
10 visual previews
Who the Plume template is for
Community teams and creator-economy founders building a focused microblogging network with discovery and messaging.
What’s included
- Tabbed microblog feed with search and trending topics
- Post threads, profiles, bookmarks, and custom lists
- Notifications and direct-message conversations
- Complete settings plus light and dark themes
What you can build with Plume
- Launch a focused microblogging community
- Build a creator-led discussion network
- Add social discovery and direct messages to a content product
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template