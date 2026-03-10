Mobile App Template
Connectly
A professional networking app with a people-first feed, job listings matched to your profile, connection and invitation management, direct messaging with video calls, notifications, and a detailed member profile.
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Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the Connectly template is for
Recruiting founders, professional communities, and associations combining networking with job discovery.
What’s included
- People-first professional feed and member profiles
- Personalized job listings and application discovery
- Connections, invitations, chat, and video calls
What you can build with Connectly
- Launch a professional community
- Build a niche recruiting and networking product
- Add jobs and member messaging to an association app
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template