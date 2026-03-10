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Mobile App Template

Connectly

A professional networking app with a people-first feed, job listings matched to your profile, connection and invitation management, direct messaging with video calls, notifications, and a detailed member profile.

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Template preview Mobile App
  1. Connectly mobile app template screenshot 1
  2. Connectly mobile app template screenshot 2
  3. Connectly mobile app template screenshot 3
  4. Connectly mobile app template screenshot 4
  5. Connectly mobile app template screenshot 5
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the Connectly template is for

Recruiting founders, professional communities, and associations combining networking with job discovery.

What’s included

  • People-first professional feed and member profiles
  • Personalized job listings and application discovery
  • Connections, invitations, chat, and video calls

What you can build with Connectly

  • Launch a professional community
  • Build a niche recruiting and networking product
  • Add jobs and member messaging to an association app

More Mobile App Templates

Browse all mobile apps

Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template