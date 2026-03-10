Mobile App Template
Ecommerce
Modern retail app with product discovery, favorites, cart and checkout flows, plus merchant tools for analytics, inventory, orders, and customers.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Ecommerce template is for
DTC brands, indie operators, and teams shipping native shopping experiences alongside the web store.
What’s included
- Product discovery with search and favorites
- Cart, checkout, and order confirmation flows
- Merchant admin: inventory, orders, customers, analytics
- Designed to plug into Shopify, Stripe, or a custom backend
What you can build with Ecommerce
- Launch a native companion app for a Shopify store
- Build a DTC product app with built-in admin tools
- Ship a multi-vendor retail app
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Make it yours
Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template