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Mobile App Template

Ecommerce

Modern retail app with product discovery, favorites, cart and checkout flows, plus merchant tools for analytics, inventory, orders, and customers.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. Ecommerce mobile app template screenshot 1
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Ecommerce template is for

DTC brands, indie operators, and teams shipping native shopping experiences alongside the web store.

What’s included

  • Product discovery with search and favorites
  • Cart, checkout, and order confirmation flows
  • Merchant admin: inventory, orders, customers, analytics
  • Designed to plug into Shopify, Stripe, or a custom backend

What you can build with Ecommerce

  • Launch a native companion app for a Shopify store
  • Build a DTC product app with built-in admin tools
  • Ship a multi-vendor retail app

More Mobile App Templates

Browse all mobile apps

Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template