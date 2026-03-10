Mobile App Template
Vestra
A fashion shopping app with onboarding and sign-in/sign-up auth screens, a home feed of featured categories, promo carousels and daily deals, product detail pages, category search, a wishlist, a shopping bag, checkout with payment methods, and a profile screen.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Vestra template is for
Fashion retailers and direct-to-consumer brands building a promotional mobile shopping experience.
What’s included
- Featured categories, promotions, and daily deals
- Product details, search, and wishlist management
- Shopping bag, checkout, authentication, and profile
What you can build with Vestra
- Launch a mobile fashion boutique
- Build a deal-driven retail storefront
- Prototype product discovery through checkout
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template