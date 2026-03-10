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Mobile App Template

Vestra

A fashion shopping app with onboarding and sign-in/sign-up auth screens, a home feed of featured categories, promo carousels and daily deals, product detail pages, category search, a wishlist, a shopping bag, checkout with payment methods, and a profile screen.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. Vestra mobile app template screenshot 1
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Vestra template is for

Fashion retailers and direct-to-consumer brands building a promotional mobile shopping experience.

What’s included

  • Featured categories, promotions, and daily deals
  • Product details, search, and wishlist management
  • Shopping bag, checkout, authentication, and profile

What you can build with Vestra

  • Launch a mobile fashion boutique
  • Build a deal-driven retail storefront
  • Prototype product discovery through checkout

More Mobile App Templates

Browse all mobile apps

Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template