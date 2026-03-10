Mobile App Template
GemStore
GemStore is a fashion e-commerce app with a category-driven shop home, product discovery and search, product detail pages, wishlist, cart and multi-step checkout, order tracking, and a profile area with addresses, cards, vouchers and notification settings.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the GemStore template is for
Fashion retailers and commerce teams that need discovery, checkout, and customer-account flows ready to customize.
What’s included
- Category storefront with product discovery and search
- Wishlist, cart, and multi-step checkout
- Orders, addresses, cards, vouchers, and notifications
What you can build with GemStore
- Launch a mobile fashion store
- Build commerce for a jewelry or apparel brand
- Prototype an end-to-end retail journey
More Mobile App TemplatesBrowse all mobile apps
Make it yours
Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template