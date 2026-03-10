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Mobile App Template

GemStore

GemStore is a fashion e-commerce app with a category-driven shop home, product discovery and search, product detail pages, wishlist, cart and multi-step checkout, order tracking, and a profile area with addresses, cards, vouchers and notification settings.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. GemStore mobile app template screenshot 1
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the GemStore template is for

Fashion retailers and commerce teams that need discovery, checkout, and customer-account flows ready to customize.

What’s included

  • Category storefront with product discovery and search
  • Wishlist, cart, and multi-step checkout
  • Orders, addresses, cards, vouchers, and notifications

What you can build with GemStore

  • Launch a mobile fashion store
  • Build commerce for a jewelry or apparel brand
  • Prototype an end-to-end retail journey

More Mobile App Templates

Browse all mobile apps

Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template