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Mobile App Template

BigCart

A grocery shopping app with onboarding and login, a promo-banner home feed, browsable categories, product detail pages with reviews, cart and checkout flows, order history, and an account area.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. BigCart mobile app template screenshot 1
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the BigCart template is for

Grocers, local retailers, and commerce teams that need a complete mobile shopping journey.

What’s included

  • Promotional storefront with browsable grocery categories
  • Product details, reviews, cart, and checkout
  • Order history and customer account management

What you can build with BigCart

  • Launch an online grocery store
  • Build a direct-to-consumer shopping app
  • Prototype local pickup or grocery delivery

More Mobile App Templates

Browse all mobile apps

Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template