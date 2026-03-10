Mobile App Template
BigCart
A grocery shopping app with onboarding and login, a promo-banner home feed, browsable categories, product detail pages with reviews, cart and checkout flows, order history, and an account area.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the BigCart template is for
Grocers, local retailers, and commerce teams that need a complete mobile shopping journey.
What’s included
- Promotional storefront with browsable grocery categories
- Product details, reviews, cart, and checkout
- Order history and customer account management
What you can build with BigCart
- Launch an online grocery store
- Build a direct-to-consumer shopping app
- Prototype local pickup or grocery delivery
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Make it yours
Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template