Mobile App Template
Velo
A bicycle e-commerce app with a shop home of promo hero and category-filtered product grid, product detail pages, a store explore map, search, cart, checkout with saved shipping addresses, order history, and a profile screen.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the Velo template is for
Bike shops, sporting-goods retailers, and commerce teams creating a specialized mobile storefront.
What’s included
- Promotional bicycle storefront with category filters
- Product detail, search, cart, and checkout
- Store map, saved addresses, orders, and profile
What you can build with Velo
- Launch a bicycle retail app
- Build mobile commerce for a specialty sports store
- Combine product shopping with local store discovery
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template