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Mobile App Template

Velo

A bicycle e-commerce app with a shop home of promo hero and category-filtered product grid, product detail pages, a store explore map, search, cart, checkout with saved shipping addresses, order history, and a profile screen.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. Velo mobile app template screenshot 1
  2. Velo mobile app template screenshot 2
  3. Velo mobile app template screenshot 3
  4. Velo mobile app template screenshot 4
  5. Velo mobile app template screenshot 5
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the Velo template is for

Bike shops, sporting-goods retailers, and commerce teams creating a specialized mobile storefront.

What’s included

  • Promotional bicycle storefront with category filters
  • Product detail, search, cart, and checkout
  • Store map, saved addresses, orders, and profile

What you can build with Velo

  • Launch a bicycle retail app
  • Build mobile commerce for a specialty sports store
  • Combine product shopping with local store discovery

More Mobile App Templates

Browse all mobile apps

Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template