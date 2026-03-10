Mobile App Template
Habitat
A home decor and furniture shopping app where users browse rooms and categories, view product details with reviews, save items to wishlists and mood boards, and complete checkout with order tracking from a personal profile.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Habitat template is for
Furniture brands, interior designers, and home retailers building an inspiration-led shopping experience.
What’s included
- Furniture discovery organized by room and category
- Product details, reviews, wishlists, and mood boards
- Checkout, order tracking, and customer profile
What you can build with Habitat
- Launch a furniture or home-decor store
- Build a shoppable interior-design app
- Prototype visual collections and mood boards
More Mobile App TemplatesBrowse all mobile apps
Make it yours
Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template