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Mobile App Template

Habitat

A home decor and furniture shopping app where users browse rooms and categories, view product details with reviews, save items to wishlists and mood boards, and complete checkout with order tracking from a personal profile.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. Habitat mobile app template screenshot 1
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  3. Habitat mobile app template screenshot 3
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Habitat template is for

Furniture brands, interior designers, and home retailers building an inspiration-led shopping experience.

What’s included

  • Furniture discovery organized by room and category
  • Product details, reviews, wishlists, and mood boards
  • Checkout, order tracking, and customer profile

What you can build with Habitat

  • Launch a furniture or home-decor store
  • Build a shoppable interior-design app
  • Prototype visual collections and mood boards

More Mobile App Templates

Browse all mobile apps

Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template