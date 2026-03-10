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Mobile App Template

Clot

A fashion e-commerce app with onboarding and sign-in, a category-driven home feed, search, product detail pages, wishlists, orders, notifications and a profile with addresses and payment methods.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

10 visual previews

Who the Clot template is for

Fashion brands, boutiques, and commerce teams creating a mobile-first retail experience.

What’s included

  • Category-led fashion storefront and search
  • Product details, wishlists, and saved items
  • Orders, notifications, addresses, and payment methods

What you can build with Clot

  • Launch a fashion retail app
  • Build a mobile storefront for an apparel brand
  • Prototype a curated clothing marketplace

More Mobile App Templates

Browse all mobile apps

Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template