Mobile App Template
Clot
A fashion e-commerce app with onboarding and sign-in, a category-driven home feed, search, product detail pages, wishlists, orders, notifications and a profile with addresses and payment methods.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
10 visual previews
Who the Clot template is for
Fashion brands, boutiques, and commerce teams creating a mobile-first retail experience.
What’s included
- Category-led fashion storefront and search
- Product details, wishlists, and saved items
- Orders, notifications, addresses, and payment methods
What you can build with Clot
- Launch a fashion retail app
- Build a mobile storefront for an apparel brand
- Prototype a curated clothing marketplace
More Mobile App TemplatesBrowse all mobile apps
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template