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Mobile App Template

Nectar

Nectar is a grocery delivery shopping app with onboarding and phone sign-in, a location picker, a store home with promo banners and exclusive offers, category browsing and search, product detail pages, a cart with checkout, an order history list, and an account screen.

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Template preview Mobile App
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Nectar template is for

Grocers, delivery startups, and local retailers building a complete shopping and fulfillment experience.

What’s included

  • Location-aware grocery storefront and category browsing
  • Product details, search, cart, and checkout
  • Exclusive offers, order history, and customer account

What you can build with Nectar

  • Launch a grocery-delivery service
  • Build mobile commerce for a supermarket
  • Prototype local inventory and checkout flows

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template