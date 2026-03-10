Mobile App Template
Nectar
Nectar is a grocery delivery shopping app with onboarding and phone sign-in, a location picker, a store home with promo banners and exclusive offers, category browsing and search, product detail pages, a cart with checkout, an order history list, and an account screen.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Nectar template is for
Grocers, delivery startups, and local retailers building a complete shopping and fulfillment experience.
What’s included
- Location-aware grocery storefront and category browsing
- Product details, search, cart, and checkout
- Exclusive offers, order history, and customer account
What you can build with Nectar
- Launch a grocery-delivery service
- Build mobile commerce for a supermarket
- Prototype local inventory and checkout flows
More Mobile App TemplatesBrowse all mobile apps
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template