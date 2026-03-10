Open main menu
Theme

Mobile App Template

Propertio

A real estate marketplace app for browsing and saving home listings, with a map search, detailed property pages, agent messaging and calls, a mortgage cost estimator, saved cards and transaction history.

Use this template

Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. Propertio mobile app template screenshot 1
  2. Propertio mobile app template screenshot 2
  3. Propertio mobile app template screenshot 3
  4. Propertio mobile app template screenshot 4
  5. Propertio mobile app template screenshot 5
  6. Propertio mobile app template screenshot 6
  7. Propertio mobile app template screenshot 7
  8. Propertio mobile app template screenshot 8
  9. Propertio mobile app template screenshot 9
Screenshot 1 of 9

Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Propertio template is for

Real-estate marketplaces, brokerages, and property teams helping buyers discover and evaluate homes.

What’s included

  • Browsable property listings with saved homes
  • Map search, detailed listings, and agent contact
  • Mortgage estimator, cards, and transaction history

What you can build with Propertio

  • Launch a residential property marketplace
  • Build a buyer companion for a real-estate agency
  • Prototype home search with financing tools

More Mobile App Templates

Browse all mobile apps

Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template