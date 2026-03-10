Mobile App Template
Propertio
A real estate marketplace app for browsing and saving home listings, with a map search, detailed property pages, agent messaging and calls, a mortgage cost estimator, saved cards and transaction history.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Propertio template is for
Real-estate marketplaces, brokerages, and property teams helping buyers discover and evaluate homes.
What’s included
- Browsable property listings with saved homes
- Map search, detailed listings, and agent contact
- Mortgage estimator, cards, and transaction history
What you can build with Propertio
- Launch a residential property marketplace
- Build a buyer companion for a real-estate agency
- Prototype home search with financing tools
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template