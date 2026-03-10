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Mobile App Template

Chat

AI chat app with a conversational assistant, prompt suggestions, model discovery, provider detail pages, voice selection, profile settings, subscriptions, and help flows.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Chat template is for

AI app founders shipping conversational products with paid tiers and voice.

What’s included

  • Multi-model chat UI with conversation history
  • Voice input and audio responses
  • Subscription tiers and credit-style monetization
  • Model discovery, comparison, and settings

What you can build with Chat

  • Ship a branded AI chat app on top of your model of choice
  • Add voice and subscriptions to a chat product
  • Build a multi-model AI assistant with paid tiers

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template