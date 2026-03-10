Mobile App Template
Chat
AI chat app with a conversational assistant, prompt suggestions, model discovery, provider detail pages, voice selection, profile settings, subscriptions, and help flows.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Chat template is for
AI app founders shipping conversational products with paid tiers and voice.
What’s included
- Multi-model chat UI with conversation history
- Voice input and audio responses
- Subscription tiers and credit-style monetization
- Model discovery, comparison, and settings
What you can build with Chat
- Ship a branded AI chat app on top of your model of choice
- Add voice and subscriptions to a chat product
- Build a multi-model AI assistant with paid tiers
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template