Mobile App Template
Nexa AI
An AI assistant mobile app template with a tool dashboard, searchable chat history, threaded conversations, and subscription plan comparison. Includes a drawer for account, billing, digital services, offers, tax certificates, and support.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
10 visual previews
Who the Nexa AI template is for
AI product teams packaging conversational tools, account services, and paid plans in a polished mobile assistant.
What’s included
- AI tool dashboard with searchable conversation history
- Threaded assistant conversations and chat organization
- Subscription comparison and account billing surfaces
- Drawer navigation for services, offers, documents, and support
What you can build with Nexa AI
- Launch a subscription-based mobile AI assistant
- Package multiple digital services behind one conversational app
- Prototype an account-aware support and productivity assistant
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Make it yours
Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template