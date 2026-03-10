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Mobile App Template

Nexa AI

An AI assistant mobile app template with a tool dashboard, searchable chat history, threaded conversations, and subscription plan comparison. Includes a drawer for account, billing, digital services, offers, tax certificates, and support.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

10 visual previews

Who the Nexa AI template is for

AI product teams packaging conversational tools, account services, and paid plans in a polished mobile assistant.

What’s included

  • AI tool dashboard with searchable conversation history
  • Threaded assistant conversations and chat organization
  • Subscription comparison and account billing surfaces
  • Drawer navigation for services, offers, documents, and support

What you can build with Nexa AI

  • Launch a subscription-based mobile AI assistant
  • Package multiple digital services behind one conversational app
  • Prototype an account-aware support and productivity assistant

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template