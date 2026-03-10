Mobile App Template
Dating
Dating app with swipe discovery, standout profiles, match moments, filters, in-app chat, video advice, subscriptions, and profile analytics.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
11 visual previews
Who the Dating template is for
Dating and matching apps — niche communities, professional networks, anything that needs swipes and chat.
What’s included
- Swipe discovery with rich profile cards
- Matches, conversations, and unmatch flows
- Profile editor, preferences, and verification
- Creator analytics and admin moderation tools
What you can build with Dating
- Launch a niche-community dating app
- Build a professional matching or networking product
- Add swipes and matches to an existing community app
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template