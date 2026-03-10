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Mobile App Template

Dating

Dating app with swipe discovery, standout profiles, match moments, filters, in-app chat, video advice, subscriptions, and profile analytics.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

11 visual previews

Who the Dating template is for

Dating and matching apps — niche communities, professional networks, anything that needs swipes and chat.

What’s included

  • Swipe discovery with rich profile cards
  • Matches, conversations, and unmatch flows
  • Profile editor, preferences, and verification
  • Creator analytics and admin moderation tools

What you can build with Dating

  • Launch a niche-community dating app
  • Build a professional matching or networking product
  • Add swipes and matches to an existing community app

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template