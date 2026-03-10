Mobile App Template
CupidArrow
A dating app template with a swipeable discovery deck, stories row, likes and matches, a messaging inbox with chat threads, rich profile pages, search filters, and a multi-step signup and login flow.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the CupidArrow template is for
Dating founders and community builders creating profile-based discovery and conversations.
What’s included
- Swipeable discovery deck and profile filters
- Likes, matches, stories, and messaging inbox
- Rich member profiles and guided signup
What you can build with CupidArrow
- Launch a niche dating community
- Build a matching product around shared interests
- Prototype swipe discovery and private messaging
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template