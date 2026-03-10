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Mobile App Template

CupidArrow

A dating app template with a swipeable discovery deck, stories row, likes and matches, a messaging inbox with chat threads, rich profile pages, search filters, and a multi-step signup and login flow.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. CupidArrow mobile app template screenshot 1
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the CupidArrow template is for

Dating founders and community builders creating profile-based discovery and conversations.

What’s included

  • Swipeable discovery deck and profile filters
  • Likes, matches, stories, and messaging inbox
  • Rich member profiles and guided signup

What you can build with CupidArrow

  • Launch a niche dating community
  • Build a matching product around shared interests
  • Prototype swipe discovery and private messaging

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template