Mobile App Template
ChatBox
A messaging app with sign-in and sign-up, a chat list with status stories, one-to-one conversation threads with media, voice and video call history, contacts, group creation, profile pages, and settings.
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Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the ChatBox template is for
Community teams and product builders creating direct, group, and call-based communication experiences.
What’s included
- Chat inbox with one-to-one conversation threads
- Voice and video call history with contact presence
- Group creation, profiles, and messaging settings
What you can build with ChatBox
- Launch a private community messenger
- Build chat into a membership or services product
- Prototype group communication with voice and video
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