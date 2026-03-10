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Mobile App Template

ChatBox

A messaging app with sign-in and sign-up, a chat list with status stories, one-to-one conversation threads with media, voice and video call history, contacts, group creation, profile pages, and settings.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. ChatBox mobile app template screenshot 1
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the ChatBox template is for

Community teams and product builders creating direct, group, and call-based communication experiences.

What’s included

  • Chat inbox with one-to-one conversation threads
  • Voice and video call history with contact presence
  • Group creation, profiles, and messaging settings

What you can build with ChatBox

  • Launch a private community messenger
  • Build chat into a membership or services product
  • Prototype group communication with voice and video

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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template