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Mobile App Template

Images

AI image creation app with a discovery feed, media archive, prompt-based post creation, generated image and video detail views, creator profiles, activity, and subscriptions.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

11 visual previews

Who the Images template is for

AI image teams shipping a polished consumer product with credit/subscription billing.

What’s included

  • AI image generation with prompt history
  • Style and aspect-ratio presets
  • Media archive with collections and downloads
  • Subscription and credit-based billing built in

What you can build with Images

  • Ship an AI image-generation product with paid tiers
  • Build a branded creative tool with credit billing
  • Add an image archive to an existing AI product

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template