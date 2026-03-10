Mobile App Template
Images
AI image creation app with a discovery feed, media archive, prompt-based post creation, generated image and video detail views, creator profiles, activity, and subscriptions.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
11 visual previews
Who the Images template is for
AI image teams shipping a polished consumer product with credit/subscription billing.
What’s included
- AI image generation with prompt history
- Style and aspect-ratio presets
- Media archive with collections and downloads
- Subscription and credit-based billing built in
What you can build with Images
- Ship an AI image-generation product with paid tiers
- Build a branded creative tool with credit billing
- Add an image archive to an existing AI product
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template