Mobile App Template
Vidora
A video streaming app with a category-filtered home feed, a watch page with comments and channel actions, channel pages, a vertical shorts player, subscriptions, library, search, watch history, and an upload composer.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Vidora template is for
Media startups, creator communities, and publishers building an interactive video destination.
What’s included
- Category-filtered video feed and rich watch pages
- Channels, subscriptions, comments, and vertical shorts
- Search, history, library, and upload creation
What you can build with Vidora
- Launch a creator video platform
- Build streaming for a focused media community
- Prototype channels, subscriptions, and user uploads
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template