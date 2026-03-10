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Mobile App Template

Vidora

A video streaming app with a category-filtered home feed, a watch page with comments and channel actions, channel pages, a vertical shorts player, subscriptions, library, search, watch history, and an upload composer.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. Vidora mobile app template screenshot 1
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Vidora template is for

Media startups, creator communities, and publishers building an interactive video destination.

What’s included

  • Category-filtered video feed and rich watch pages
  • Channels, subscriptions, comments, and vertical shorts
  • Search, history, library, and upload creation

What you can build with Vidora

  • Launch a creator video platform
  • Build streaming for a focused media community
  • Prototype channels, subscriptions, and user uploads

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template