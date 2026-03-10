Mobile App Template
Musium
A music streaming app with a now-playing player and lyrics, an explore feed of genres and podcasts, a personal library of playlists and folders, album and artist pages, and a listening-stats dashboard of top tracks.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Musium template is for
Music platforms, labels, and audio creators building a personalized listening product.
What’s included
- Now-playing experience with lyrics and queue controls
- Genre, podcast, album, and artist discovery
- Playlists, personal library, and listening statistics
What you can build with Musium
- Launch a niche music-streaming service
- Build a branded audio and podcast app
- Prototype personal libraries and listening analytics
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template