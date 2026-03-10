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Mobile App Template

Musium

A music streaming app with a now-playing player and lyrics, an explore feed of genres and podcasts, a personal library of playlists and folders, album and artist pages, and a listening-stats dashboard of top tracks.

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Template preview Mobile App
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Musium template is for

Music platforms, labels, and audio creators building a personalized listening product.

What’s included

  • Now-playing experience with lyrics and queue controls
  • Genre, podcast, album, and artist discovery
  • Playlists, personal library, and listening statistics

What you can build with Musium

  • Launch a niche music-streaming service
  • Build a branded audio and podcast app
  • Prototype personal libraries and listening analytics

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template