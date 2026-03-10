Mobile App Template
Kinora
A video streaming app with profile switching, a featured home feed of shows and movies, genre search, title detail and playback pages, coming-soon notifications, offline downloads, my list and account settings.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Kinora template is for
Media companies, creators, and streaming startups building a polished on-demand viewing experience.
What’s included
- Profile switching and a featured catalog of shows and movies
- Genre search, title details, and immersive playback
- Downloads, watchlists, notifications, and account settings
What you can build with Kinora
- Launch a niche video-streaming service
- Build a branded entertainment catalog
- Prototype subscription viewing and offline downloads
More Mobile App TemplatesBrowse all mobile apps
Make it yours
Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template