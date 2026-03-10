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Mobile App Template

Kinora

A video streaming app with profile switching, a featured home feed of shows and movies, genre search, title detail and playback pages, coming-soon notifications, offline downloads, my list and account settings.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. Kinora mobile app template screenshot 1
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Kinora template is for

Media companies, creators, and streaming startups building a polished on-demand viewing experience.

What’s included

  • Profile switching and a featured catalog of shows and movies
  • Genre search, title details, and immersive playback
  • Downloads, watchlists, notifications, and account settings

What you can build with Kinora

  • Launch a niche video-streaming service
  • Build a branded entertainment catalog
  • Prototype subscription viewing and offline downloads

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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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