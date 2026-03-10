Mobile App Template
ReelSeat
A cinema ticketing app for browsing now-playing and upcoming films by genre, checking venue listings and showtimes, picking seats on an interactive hall map, and keeping booked tickets and a watchlist in one profile.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the ReelSeat template is for
Cinema operators, ticketing platforms, and entertainment teams creating a mobile booking journey.
What’s included
- Now-playing and upcoming movie discovery
- Cinema listings, showtimes, and interactive seat selection
- Booked tickets, watchlists, and customer profile
What you can build with ReelSeat
- Launch a cinema booking app
- Build ticketing for a theater chain
- Prototype movie discovery and reserved seating
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