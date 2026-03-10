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Mobile App Template

ReelSeat

A cinema ticketing app for browsing now-playing and upcoming films by genre, checking venue listings and showtimes, picking seats on an interactive hall map, and keeping booked tickets and a watchlist in one profile.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the ReelSeat template is for

Cinema operators, ticketing platforms, and entertainment teams creating a mobile booking journey.

What’s included

  • Now-playing and upcoming movie discovery
  • Cinema listings, showtimes, and interactive seat selection
  • Booked tickets, watchlists, and customer profile

What you can build with ReelSeat

  • Launch a cinema booking app
  • Build ticketing for a theater chain
  • Prototype movie discovery and reserved seating

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template