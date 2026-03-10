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Mobile App Template

DermaCare

A dermatology appointment booking app where patients browse specialist doctors, view profiles and ratings, schedule visits, and message their care team. Includes appointment tracking, favorites, chat threads, a profile area, and full light/dark theming.

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Template preview Mobile App
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

10 visual previews

Who the DermaCare template is for

Digital-health teams, dermatology practices, and appointment marketplaces connecting patients with specialist care.

What’s included

  • Specialist directory with doctor profiles, ratings, and favorites
  • Appointment booking and visit-tracking flows
  • Patient messaging and care-team conversations
  • Profile, settings, and coordinated light and dark themes

What you can build with DermaCare

  • Launch a specialist healthcare appointment marketplace
  • Build a patient app for a dermatology practice
  • Add booking and secure care messaging to a health platform

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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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