Mobile App Template
DermaCare
A dermatology appointment booking app where patients browse specialist doctors, view profiles and ratings, schedule visits, and message their care team. Includes appointment tracking, favorites, chat threads, a profile area, and full light/dark theming.
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Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
10 visual previews
Who the DermaCare template is for
Digital-health teams, dermatology practices, and appointment marketplaces connecting patients with specialist care.
What’s included
- Specialist directory with doctor profiles, ratings, and favorites
- Appointment booking and visit-tracking flows
- Patient messaging and care-team conversations
- Profile, settings, and coordinated light and dark themes
What you can build with DermaCare
- Launch a specialist healthcare appointment marketplace
- Build a patient app for a dermatology practice
- Add booking and secure care messaging to a health platform
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