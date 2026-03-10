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Mobile App Template

HealthPal

HealthPal is a doctor-booking and telehealth app with signup and login flows, a home dashboard with specialties and upcoming visits, searchable doctor listings and profiles, appointment booking and confirmation, nearby medical facilities, saved favorites, and a patient profile with bookings and settings.

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Template preview Mobile App
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

10 visual previews

Who the HealthPal template is for

Healthcare providers and digital-health teams making it easier for patients to discover and book care.

What’s included

  • Medical specialty and doctor discovery
  • Appointment booking, confirmation, and saved providers
  • Nearby facilities, bookings, and patient settings

What you can build with HealthPal

  • Launch a doctor-booking marketplace
  • Build a patient app for a healthcare network
  • Prototype local care discovery and scheduling

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template