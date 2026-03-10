Mobile App Template
HealthPal
HealthPal is a doctor-booking and telehealth app with signup and login flows, a home dashboard with specialties and upcoming visits, searchable doctor listings and profiles, appointment booking and confirmation, nearby medical facilities, saved favorites, and a patient profile with bookings and settings.
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Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
10 visual previews
Who the HealthPal template is for
Healthcare providers and digital-health teams making it easier for patients to discover and book care.
What’s included
- Medical specialty and doctor discovery
- Appointment booking, confirmation, and saved providers
- Nearby facilities, bookings, and patient settings
What you can build with HealthPal
- Launch a doctor-booking marketplace
- Build a patient app for a healthcare network
- Prototype local care discovery and scheduling
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template