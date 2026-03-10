Mobile App Template
Medora
A telehealth and clinic booking app with onboarding and sign-in, a patient home dashboard, specialty and doctor directories, date and time appointment booking with in-person or video options, schedule, chat consultations and account settings.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Medora template is for
Clinics, telehealth providers, and digital-health teams connecting patients with scheduled care.
What’s included
- Patient dashboard with specialty and doctor directories
- Date, time, and visit-type appointment booking
- Schedules, chat consultations, and account settings
What you can build with Medora
- Launch a telehealth patient app
- Build scheduling for a clinic or provider network
- Prototype video-care booking and follow-up chat
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template