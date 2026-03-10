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Mobile App Template

Medora

A telehealth and clinic booking app with onboarding and sign-in, a patient home dashboard, specialty and doctor directories, date and time appointment booking with in-person or video options, schedule, chat consultations and account settings.

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Template preview Mobile App
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Medora template is for

Clinics, telehealth providers, and digital-health teams connecting patients with scheduled care.

What’s included

  • Patient dashboard with specialty and doctor directories
  • Date, time, and visit-type appointment booking
  • Schedules, chat consultations, and account settings

What you can build with Medora

  • Launch a telehealth patient app
  • Build scheduling for a clinic or provider network
  • Prototype video-care booking and follow-up chat

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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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