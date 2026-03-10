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Mobile App Template

Clinicly

A doctor-booking and telehealth app where patients browse medical specialties, search and filter doctors, view doctor profiles and reviews, book in-clinic or video appointments, and track visits, medical records, and profile settings.

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Template preview Mobile App
  1. Clinicly mobile app template screenshot 1
  2. Clinicly mobile app template screenshot 2
  3. Clinicly mobile app template screenshot 3
  4. Clinicly mobile app template screenshot 4
  5. Clinicly mobile app template screenshot 5
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the Clinicly template is for

Clinics, digital-health teams, and care marketplaces connecting patients with medical providers.

What’s included

  • Specialty browsing and searchable doctor profiles
  • In-clinic and video appointment booking
  • Visit tracking, medical records, and patient settings

What you can build with Clinicly

  • Launch a medical appointment marketplace
  • Build a patient app for a clinic network
  • Prototype an integrated telehealth service

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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template