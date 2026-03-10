Mobile App Template
Clinicly
A doctor-booking and telehealth app where patients browse medical specialties, search and filter doctors, view doctor profiles and reviews, book in-clinic or video appointments, and track visits, medical records, and profile settings.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the Clinicly template is for
Clinics, digital-health teams, and care marketplaces connecting patients with medical providers.
What’s included
- Specialty browsing and searchable doctor profiles
- In-clinic and video appointment booking
- Visit tracking, medical records, and patient settings
What you can build with Clinicly
- Launch a medical appointment marketplace
- Build a patient app for a clinic network
- Prototype an integrated telehealth service
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template