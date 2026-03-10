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Mobile App Template

Aspen Travel

A mountain travel guide and booking app with a cinematic onboarding hero, an Explore feed of popular destinations and trip packages, plus trips, saved places, profile, destination detail and a stay-booking form.

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Template preview Mobile App
  1. Aspen Travel mobile app template screenshot 1
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the Aspen Travel template is for

Travel founders, destination marketers, and hospitality teams creating a focused trip-planning experience.

What’s included

  • Destination discovery with curated mountain escapes
  • Trip packages, saved places, and detailed itineraries
  • Stay selection and booking in one focused flow

What you can build with Aspen Travel

  • Launch a destination-specific travel guide
  • Build a booking app for mountain resorts or tour operators
  • Prototype a curated adventure marketplace

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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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