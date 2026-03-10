Mobile App Template
Aspen Travel
A mountain travel guide and booking app with a cinematic onboarding hero, an Explore feed of popular destinations and trip packages, plus trips, saved places, profile, destination detail and a stay-booking form.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the Aspen Travel template is for
Travel founders, destination marketers, and hospitality teams creating a focused trip-planning experience.
What’s included
- Destination discovery with curated mountain escapes
- Trip packages, saved places, and detailed itineraries
- Stay selection and booking in one focused flow
What you can build with Aspen Travel
- Launch a destination-specific travel guide
- Build a booking app for mountain resorts or tour operators
- Prototype a curated adventure marketplace
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