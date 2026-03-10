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Mobile App Template

Voyara

A travel booking app with an onboarding intro, a curated destination home feed, destination detail pages with pricing and package booking, search and filters, an upcoming trips list, saved places, a traveller profile, and a travel help center.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. Voyara mobile app template screenshot 1
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the Voyara template is for

Travel agencies, tour operators, and marketplace founders packaging destination discovery and booking.

What’s included

  • Curated destination feed with search and filters
  • Package details, pricing, and booking flows
  • Upcoming trips, saved places, profiles, and help

What you can build with Voyara

  • Launch a curated travel-booking app
  • Build destination packages for a tour operator
  • Prototype trip planning with saved inspiration

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template