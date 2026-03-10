Mobile App Template
Voyara
A travel booking app with an onboarding intro, a curated destination home feed, destination detail pages with pricing and package booking, search and filters, an upcoming trips list, saved places, a traveller profile, and a travel help center.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the Voyara template is for
Travel agencies, tour operators, and marketplace founders packaging destination discovery and booking.
What’s included
- Curated destination feed with search and filters
- Package details, pricing, and booking flows
- Upcoming trips, saved places, profiles, and help
What you can build with Voyara
- Launch a curated travel-booking app
- Build destination packages for a tour operator
- Prototype trip planning with saved inspiration
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template