Mobile App Template
Fixora
A home services booking app template covering onboarding and login, a location-aware home feed with promos and service categories, provider service detail pages, a bookings list with status tracking and booking details, messaging, and account settings.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Fixora template is for
Service marketplaces, repair networks, and local operators coordinating bookings between customers and providers.
What’s included
- Location-aware service categories and promotions
- Provider details and appointment booking
- Booking status, direct messages, and account settings
What you can build with Fixora
- Launch a local home-services marketplace
- Build booking for repair or maintenance providers
- Prototype provider discovery and customer support
More Mobile App TemplatesBrowse all mobile apps
Make it yours
Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template