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Mobile App Template

Fixora

A home services booking app template covering onboarding and login, a location-aware home feed with promos and service categories, provider service detail pages, a bookings list with status tracking and booking details, messaging, and account settings.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Fixora template is for

Service marketplaces, repair networks, and local operators coordinating bookings between customers and providers.

What’s included

  • Location-aware service categories and promotions
  • Provider details and appointment booking
  • Booking status, direct messages, and account settings

What you can build with Fixora

  • Launch a local home-services marketplace
  • Build booking for repair or maintenance providers
  • Prototype provider discovery and customer support

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template