Mobile App Template
ObraDee
A job search app for skilled workers, covering a welcome and sign-in flow, expertise-based onboarding, a recommendations home feed, browsable job listings with full role details, saved jobs and an application activity tracker.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the ObraDee template is for
Recruiters, workforce platforms, and trade organizations connecting skilled people with relevant work.
What’s included
- Expertise-based onboarding and personalized recommendations
- Browsable job listings with detailed role information
- Saved jobs, application activity, and worker profiles
What you can build with ObraDee
- Launch a jobs marketplace for skilled workers
- Build recruiting for trades or specialized roles
- Prototype personalized job matching and applications
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