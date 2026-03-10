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Mobile App Template

ObraDee

A job search app for skilled workers, covering a welcome and sign-in flow, expertise-based onboarding, a recommendations home feed, browsable job listings with full role details, saved jobs and an application activity tracker.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the ObraDee template is for

Recruiters, workforce platforms, and trade organizations connecting skilled people with relevant work.

What’s included

  • Expertise-based onboarding and personalized recommendations
  • Browsable job listings with detailed role information
  • Saved jobs, application activity, and worker profiles

What you can build with ObraDee

  • Launch a jobs marketplace for skilled workers
  • Build recruiting for trades or specialized roles
  • Prototype personalized job matching and applications

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template