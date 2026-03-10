Mobile App Template
Marketplace
Two-sided services marketplace with browsing, bookings, saved listings, buyer orders, in-app chat, and provider tools for revenue, orders, analytics, and customer management.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
11 visual previews
Who the Marketplace template is for
Founders building two-sided service businesses — booking, scheduling, and provider management out of the box.
What’s included
- Two-sided home and search for browsing services
- Buyer flow: bookings, orders, saved listings, chat
- Provider tools: revenue, orders, customers, analytics
- Built-in messaging between buyer and provider
What you can build with Marketplace
- Stand up a services marketplace MVP
- Build a niche-vertical booking and provider app
- Add in-app chat and bookings to an existing directory
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template