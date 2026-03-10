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Mobile App Template

Marketplace

Two-sided services marketplace with browsing, bookings, saved listings, buyer orders, in-app chat, and provider tools for revenue, orders, analytics, and customer management.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. Marketplace mobile app template screenshot 1
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

11 visual previews

Who the Marketplace template is for

Founders building two-sided service businesses — booking, scheduling, and provider management out of the box.

What’s included

  • Two-sided home and search for browsing services
  • Buyer flow: bookings, orders, saved listings, chat
  • Provider tools: revenue, orders, customers, analytics
  • Built-in messaging between buyer and provider

What you can build with Marketplace

  • Stand up a services marketplace MVP
  • Build a niche-vertical booking and provider app
  • Add in-app chat and bookings to an existing directory

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template