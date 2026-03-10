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Mobile App Template

Havenly

A vacation rental booking app where travelers explore stays by category, search with filters, browse listing details with photo galleries, amenities and reviews, save homes to wishlists, and track upcoming trips, messages and profile settings.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. Havenly mobile app template screenshot 1
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Havenly template is for

Rental marketplaces, property managers, and hospitality brands helping travelers find and manage stays.

What’s included

  • Category browsing with search and filters
  • Listing galleries, amenities, reviews, and wishlists
  • Upcoming trips, guest messages, and profile settings

What you can build with Havenly

  • Launch a niche vacation-rental marketplace
  • Build guest booking for a hospitality operator
  • Prototype property discovery and trip management

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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template