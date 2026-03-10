Mobile App Template
Havenly
A vacation rental booking app where travelers explore stays by category, search with filters, browse listing details with photo galleries, amenities and reviews, save homes to wishlists, and track upcoming trips, messages and profile settings.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Havenly template is for
Rental marketplaces, property managers, and hospitality brands helping travelers find and manage stays.
What’s included
- Category browsing with search and filters
- Listing galleries, amenities, reviews, and wishlists
- Upcoming trips, guest messages, and profile settings
What you can build with Havenly
- Launch a niche vacation-rental marketplace
- Build guest booking for a hospitality operator
- Prototype property discovery and trip management
More Mobile App TemplatesBrowse all mobile apps
Make it yours
Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template