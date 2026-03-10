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Mobile App Template

Rentals

Rental marketplace app with property discovery, favorites, booking checkout, trip management, guest messaging, and host tools for reservations, listings, calendar, earnings, and insights.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

14 visual previews

Who the Rentals template is for

Vacation rental operators, property managers, and marketplaces with hosts and guests.

What’s included

  • Property search, filters, and detail pages
  • Guest flow: bookings, reservations, messages
  • Host tools: listings, calendar, revenue, reviews
  • Map and gallery-first browsing

What you can build with Rentals

  • Ship a niche vacation-rental marketplace
  • Build a property management app for hosts
  • Add booking and host tools to a directory site

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template