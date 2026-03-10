Mobile App Template
Rentals
Rental marketplace app with property discovery, favorites, booking checkout, trip management, guest messaging, and host tools for reservations, listings, calendar, earnings, and insights.
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Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
14 visual previews
Who the Rentals template is for
Vacation rental operators, property managers, and marketplaces with hosts and guests.
What’s included
- Property search, filters, and detail pages
- Guest flow: bookings, reservations, messages
- Host tools: listings, calendar, revenue, reviews
- Map and gallery-first browsing
What you can build with Rentals
- Ship a niche vacation-rental marketplace
- Build a property management app for hosts
- Add booking and host tools to a directory site
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template