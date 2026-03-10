Mobile App Template
Stellar School
A student school portal app with a dashboard, homework tracker, class calendar, attendance and fee records, exam results and report cards, notices, and a student profile.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Stellar School template is for
Schools, education networks, and edtech teams giving students one place for academic information.
What’s included
- Student dashboard and homework tracker
- Class calendar, attendance, and fee records
- Exam results, report cards, notices, and profile
What you can build with Stellar School
- Launch a mobile portal for a school
- Build parent and student academic tracking
- Prototype classroom schedules and performance records
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template