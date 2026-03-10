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Mobile App Template

Stellar School

A student school portal app with a dashboard, homework tracker, class calendar, attendance and fee records, exam results and report cards, notices, and a student profile.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. Stellar School mobile app template screenshot 1
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Stellar School template is for

Schools, education networks, and edtech teams giving students one place for academic information.

What’s included

  • Student dashboard and homework tracker
  • Class calendar, attendance, and fee records
  • Exam results, report cards, notices, and profile

What you can build with Stellar School

  • Launch a mobile portal for a school
  • Build parent and student academic tracking
  • Prototype classroom schedules and performance records

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template