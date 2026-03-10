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Mobile App Template

Learnix

Learnix is a student exam-prep app with a progress dashboard of points, streaks and pending tests, subject and lesson browsing, timed practice tests, a community Q&A feed with question threads, a class schedule, a batch leaderboard, and a learner profile.

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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

10 visual previews

Who the Learnix template is for

Educators, tutoring companies, and edtech teams helping students prepare and practice together.

What’s included

  • Progress dashboard with points, streaks, and pending tests
  • Subjects, lessons, and timed practice exams
  • Community questions, schedules, and leaderboards

What you can build with Learnix

  • Launch a student exam-prep app
  • Build practice testing for a tutoring program
  • Combine structured learning with peer support

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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