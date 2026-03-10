Mobile App Template
Learnix
Learnix is a student exam-prep app with a progress dashboard of points, streaks and pending tests, subject and lesson browsing, timed practice tests, a community Q&A feed with question threads, a class schedule, a batch leaderboard, and a learner profile.
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Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
10 visual previews
Who the Learnix template is for
Educators, tutoring companies, and edtech teams helping students prepare and practice together.
What’s included
- Progress dashboard with points, streaks, and pending tests
- Subjects, lessons, and timed practice exams
- Community questions, schedules, and leaderboards
What you can build with Learnix
- Launch a student exam-prep app
- Build practice testing for a tutoring program
- Combine structured learning with peer support
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template