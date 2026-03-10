Open main menu
Theme

Mobile App Template

Lingura

A language learning app for Indonesian regional languages with sign-up and login, a course home feed, per-language level tracks, illustrated multiple-choice quizzes, achievement badges and a learner profile.

Use this template

Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. Lingura mobile app template screenshot 1
  2. Lingura mobile app template screenshot 2
  3. Lingura mobile app template screenshot 3
  4. Lingura mobile app template screenshot 4
  5. Lingura mobile app template screenshot 5
  6. Lingura mobile app template screenshot 6
  7. Lingura mobile app template screenshot 7
  8. Lingura mobile app template screenshot 8
  9. Lingura mobile app template screenshot 9
Screenshot 1 of 9

Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Lingura template is for

Language educators, cultural organizations, and edtech teams delivering structured mobile lessons.

What’s included

  • Course feed and per-language learning paths
  • Illustrated multiple-choice lessons and quizzes
  • Achievements, badges, profiles, and learner progress

What you can build with Lingura

  • Launch a regional or heritage-language course
  • Build mobile lessons for a language school
  • Prototype gamified vocabulary and proficiency training

More Mobile App Templates

Browse all mobile apps

Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template