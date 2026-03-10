Mobile App Template
Lingura
A language learning app for Indonesian regional languages with sign-up and login, a course home feed, per-language level tracks, illustrated multiple-choice quizzes, achievement badges and a learner profile.
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Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Lingura template is for
Language educators, cultural organizations, and edtech teams delivering structured mobile lessons.
What’s included
- Course feed and per-language learning paths
- Illustrated multiple-choice lessons and quizzes
- Achievements, badges, profiles, and learner progress
What you can build with Lingura
- Launch a regional or heritage-language course
- Build mobile lessons for a language school
- Prototype gamified vocabulary and proficiency training
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