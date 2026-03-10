Mobile App Template
FunQuiz
A trivia quiz game template with a welcome screen, a play home hub, browsable quiz categories, quiz detail and timed multiple-choice gameplay, plus a coins-and-badges rewards screen, player profile, and settings.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the FunQuiz template is for
Game studios, educators, and community teams creating approachable, reward-driven trivia experiences.
What’s included
- Browsable trivia categories and quiz details
- Timed multiple-choice gameplay
- Coins, badges, rewards, profiles, and settings
What you can build with FunQuiz
- Launch a casual trivia game
- Build a branded quiz for a community
- Prototype gamified learning and rewards
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Make it yours
Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template