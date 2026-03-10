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Mobile App Template

FunQuiz

A trivia quiz game template with a welcome screen, a play home hub, browsable quiz categories, quiz detail and timed multiple-choice gameplay, plus a coins-and-badges rewards screen, player profile, and settings.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. FunQuiz mobile app template screenshot 1
  2. FunQuiz mobile app template screenshot 2
  3. FunQuiz mobile app template screenshot 3
  4. FunQuiz mobile app template screenshot 4
  5. FunQuiz mobile app template screenshot 5
  6. FunQuiz mobile app template screenshot 6
  7. FunQuiz mobile app template screenshot 7
  8. FunQuiz mobile app template screenshot 8
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the FunQuiz template is for

Game studios, educators, and community teams creating approachable, reward-driven trivia experiences.

What’s included

  • Browsable trivia categories and quiz details
  • Timed multiple-choice gameplay
  • Coins, badges, rewards, profiles, and settings

What you can build with FunQuiz

  • Launch a casual trivia game
  • Build a branded quiz for a community
  • Prototype gamified learning and rewards

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template