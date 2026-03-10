Mobile App Template
Quizzo
A live trivia quiz app where players browse a quiz library, join games by code, play timed multiple-choice rounds, build their own quizzes and track accuracy statistics, streaks and a premium upgrade.
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Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Quizzo template is for
Educators, event teams, and game creators building social, real-time trivia experiences.
What’s included
- Quiz library with join-by-code game access
- Timed multiple-choice rounds and live play
- Quiz creation, accuracy statistics, streaks, and premium
What you can build with Quizzo
- Launch a multiplayer trivia product
- Build live quizzes for classrooms or events
- Prototype user-created games and premium upgrades
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