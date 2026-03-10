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Mobile App Template

Quizzo

A live trivia quiz app where players browse a quiz library, join games by code, play timed multiple-choice rounds, build their own quizzes and track accuracy statistics, streaks and a premium upgrade.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. Quizzo mobile app template screenshot 1
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Quizzo template is for

Educators, event teams, and game creators building social, real-time trivia experiences.

What’s included

  • Quiz library with join-by-code game access
  • Timed multiple-choice rounds and live play
  • Quiz creation, accuracy statistics, streaks, and premium

What you can build with Quizzo

  • Launch a multiplayer trivia product
  • Build live quizzes for classrooms or events
  • Prototype user-created games and premium upgrades

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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template