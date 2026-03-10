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Mobile App Template

Courses

Online learning app with course discovery, saved lists, enrolled courses, lesson progress, exercises, billing, subscriptions, and learner analytics.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

11 visual previews

Who the Courses template is for

Course creators, edtech founders, and teams turning a curriculum into a native mobile experience.

What’s included

  • Course catalog with categories and progress
  • Lessons with video, text, and quizzes
  • Billing and access control per course or subscription
  • Learner profile with streaks and certificates

What you can build with Courses

  • Ship a mobile companion app for your course platform
  • Build a focused learning app for a specific topic
  • Add subscription-based courses to an existing community app

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template