Mobile App Template
Courses
Online learning app with course discovery, saved lists, enrolled courses, lesson progress, exercises, billing, subscriptions, and learner analytics.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
11 visual previews
Who the Courses template is for
Course creators, edtech founders, and teams turning a curriculum into a native mobile experience.
What’s included
- Course catalog with categories and progress
- Lessons with video, text, and quizzes
- Billing and access control per course or subscription
- Learner profile with streaks and certificates
What you can build with Courses
- Ship a mobile companion app for your course platform
- Build a focused learning app for a specific topic
- Add subscription-based courses to an existing community app
More Mobile App TemplatesBrowse all mobile apps
Make it yours
Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template