Mobile App Template
NexPay
A mobile banking and payments app centred on a card-based home dashboard, with spending analytics, a searchable services catalogue, money transfer and bill payment flows, card management, saved contacts and support, notifications, and a profile screen.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
10 visual previews
Who the NexPay template is for
Banks, card issuers, and fintech founders building mobile payments and account management.
What’s included
- Card-based account dashboard and spending analytics
- Transfers, bill payments, contacts, and services
- Card controls, notifications, support, and profile
What you can build with NexPay
- Prototype a mobile banking product
- Build a card companion for a fintech service
- Launch consumer payments with account analytics
More Mobile App TemplatesBrowse all mobile apps
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template