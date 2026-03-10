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Mobile App Template

NexPay

A mobile banking and payments app centred on a card-based home dashboard, with spending analytics, a searchable services catalogue, money transfer and bill payment flows, card management, saved contacts and support, notifications, and a profile screen.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

10 visual previews

Who the NexPay template is for

Banks, card issuers, and fintech founders building mobile payments and account management.

What’s included

  • Card-based account dashboard and spending analytics
  • Transfers, bill payments, contacts, and services
  • Card controls, notifications, support, and profile

What you can build with NexPay

  • Prototype a mobile banking product
  • Build a card companion for a fintech service
  • Launch consumer payments with account analytics

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template