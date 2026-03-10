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Mobile App Template

Mintly

A mobile digital wallet app for managing balance and everyday payments, with a home dashboard of quick transfer/top-up/history actions, a spending statistics tab, transfer and top-up flows, a full services directory for bills and vouchers, transaction history, promos, notifications, and profile and settings screens.

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Template preview Mobile App
  1. Mintly mobile app template screenshot 1
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Mintly template is for

Fintech founders and payment teams combining everyday transactions, services, and account insights.

What’s included

  • Balance dashboard with transfer and top-up shortcuts
  • Bills, vouchers, transaction history, and promotions
  • Spending statistics, notifications, and account settings

What you can build with Mintly

  • Launch a consumer digital wallet
  • Build bill payment into a fintech product
  • Prototype money movement and spending insights

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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template