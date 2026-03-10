Mobile App Template
Mintly
A mobile digital wallet app for managing balance and everyday payments, with a home dashboard of quick transfer/top-up/history actions, a spending statistics tab, transfer and top-up flows, a full services directory for bills and vouchers, transaction history, promos, notifications, and profile and settings screens.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Mintly template is for
Fintech founders and payment teams combining everyday transactions, services, and account insights.
What’s included
- Balance dashboard with transfer and top-up shortcuts
- Bills, vouchers, transaction history, and promotions
- Spending statistics, notifications, and account settings
What you can build with Mintly
- Launch a consumer digital wallet
- Build bill payment into a fintech product
- Prototype money movement and spending insights
More Mobile App TemplatesBrowse all mobile apps
Make it yours
Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template