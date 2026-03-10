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Mobile App Template

Finora

A mobile banking and personal finance app template with onboarding, authentication, a card wallet, spending statistics, and transaction history. Built with Expo Router and NativeWind, it ships with light and dark themes and a full settings and profile flow.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. Finora mobile app template screenshot 1
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Finora template is for

Fintech founders, credit unions, and banking teams creating a mobile account, card, and spending experience.

What’s included

  • Guided onboarding and secure sign-in screens
  • Account overview with cards and recent transactions
  • Spending statistics and personal-finance insights
  • Profile and settings flows with light and dark themes

What you can build with Finora

  • Prototype a mobile banking or neobank experience
  • Build a card and transaction companion for a fintech service
  • Launch a personal-spending and financial insights app

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template