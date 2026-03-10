Mobile App Template
Finora
A mobile banking and personal finance app template with onboarding, authentication, a card wallet, spending statistics, and transaction history. Built with Expo Router and NativeWind, it ships with light and dark themes and a full settings and profile flow.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Finora template is for
Fintech founders, credit unions, and banking teams creating a mobile account, card, and spending experience.
What’s included
- Guided onboarding and secure sign-in screens
- Account overview with cards and recent transactions
- Spending statistics and personal-finance insights
- Profile and settings flows with light and dark themes
What you can build with Finora
- Prototype a mobile banking or neobank experience
- Build a card and transaction companion for a fintech service
- Launch a personal-spending and financial insights app
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template