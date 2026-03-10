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Mobile App Template

NuvoPay

NuvoPay is a digital wallet and payments app with a balance home screen and quick top-up, send, request and history actions, a bill and service payment list, spending statistics with charts, a transaction activity feed with detailed receipts, promo offers, a QR scanner, and a profile section.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the NuvoPay template is for

Payment providers and fintech teams combining wallet activity, services, and customer promotions.

What’s included

  • Balance dashboard with send, request, and top-up actions
  • Bill payments, transaction activity, and detailed receipts
  • Spending charts, promotions, QR scanning, and profile

What you can build with NuvoPay

  • Launch a consumer payments wallet
  • Build everyday bill payment and money transfer
  • Prototype a fintech rewards and promotions hub

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template