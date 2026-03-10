Mobile App Template
NuvoPay
NuvoPay is a digital wallet and payments app with a balance home screen and quick top-up, send, request and history actions, a bill and service payment list, spending statistics with charts, a transaction activity feed with detailed receipts, promo offers, a QR scanner, and a profile section.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the NuvoPay template is for
Payment providers and fintech teams combining wallet activity, services, and customer promotions.
What’s included
- Balance dashboard with send, request, and top-up actions
- Bill payments, transaction activity, and detailed receipts
- Spending charts, promotions, QR scanning, and profile
What you can build with NuvoPay
- Launch a consumer payments wallet
- Build everyday bill payment and money transfer
- Prototype a fintech rewards and promotions hub
More Mobile App TemplatesBrowse all mobile apps
Make it yours
Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template