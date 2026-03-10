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Mobile App Template

BankPick

A mobile banking app with onboarding and sign-in, a card-carousel home dashboard, card management, spending statistics with charts, send/request money flows, transaction history, and profile and settings screens.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the BankPick template is for

Fintech founders, banks, and payment teams building a polished mobile account experience.

What’s included

  • Card-based account dashboard and transaction history
  • Send and request money with clear confirmation flows
  • Spending charts, card controls, and account settings

What you can build with BankPick

  • Prototype a neobank or credit-union app
  • Build a mobile companion for a payments product
  • Launch a personal banking and budgeting experience

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template