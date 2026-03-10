Mobile App Template
BankPick
A mobile banking app with onboarding and sign-in, a card-carousel home dashboard, card management, spending statistics with charts, send/request money flows, transaction history, and profile and settings screens.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the BankPick template is for
Fintech founders, banks, and payment teams building a polished mobile account experience.
What’s included
- Card-based account dashboard and transaction history
- Send and request money with clear confirmation flows
- Spending charts, card controls, and account settings
What you can build with BankPick
- Prototype a neobank or credit-union app
- Build a mobile companion for a payments product
- Launch a personal banking and budgeting experience
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template