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Mobile App Template

Wallet

Mobile wallet app with balance tracking, digital cards, recipients, money transfers, transaction history, scheduled payments, recurring payments, payment requests, and card controls.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

12 visual previews

Who the Wallet template is for

Fintech founders, neobanks, and teams building branded payments inside another product.

What’s included

  • Home, balance, and recent activity surfaces
  • Add and manage cards, recipients, and limits
  • Send money, request payments, and schedule recurring transfers
  • Card controls, transaction history, and statements

What you can build with Wallet

  • Build a branded payments wallet for your existing app
  • Ship a fintech MVP without rebuilding card and transfer screens
  • Add P2P transfers to a marketplace or rewards product

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template