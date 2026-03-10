Mobile App Template
Wallet
Mobile wallet app with balance tracking, digital cards, recipients, money transfers, transaction history, scheduled payments, recurring payments, payment requests, and card controls.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
12 visual previews
Who the Wallet template is for
Fintech founders, neobanks, and teams building branded payments inside another product.
What’s included
- Home, balance, and recent activity surfaces
- Add and manage cards, recipients, and limits
- Send money, request payments, and schedule recurring transfers
- Card controls, transaction history, and statements
What you can build with Wallet
- Build a branded payments wallet for your existing app
- Ship a fintech MVP without rebuilding card and transfer screens
- Add P2P transfers to a marketplace or rewards product
More Mobile App TemplatesBrowse all mobile apps
Make it yours
Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template