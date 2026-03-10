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Mobile App Template

Vestra — Fashion Store

A fashion e-commerce app with sign-up and password recovery, a curated home feed, brand pages, product detail with size and colour selection, ratings and reviews, cart and checkout, a saved-card wallet, and order history.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. Vestra — Fashion Store mobile app template screenshot 1
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  3. Vestra — Fashion Store mobile app template screenshot 3
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Vestra — Fashion Store template is for

Apparel brands, fashion marketplaces, and retail teams emphasizing brand discovery and product trust.

What’s included

  • Curated fashion feed and dedicated brand pages
  • Product variants, ratings, and customer reviews
  • Cart, checkout, saved cards, and order history

What you can build with Vestra — Fashion Store

  • Launch a branded fashion store
  • Build a marketplace organized around labels and reviews
  • Prototype a complete apparel purchase journey

More Mobile App Templates

Browse all mobile apps

Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template