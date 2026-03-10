Mobile App Template
Vestra — Fashion Store
A fashion e-commerce app with sign-up and password recovery, a curated home feed, brand pages, product detail with size and colour selection, ratings and reviews, cart and checkout, a saved-card wallet, and order history.
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Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Vestra — Fashion Store template is for
Apparel brands, fashion marketplaces, and retail teams emphasizing brand discovery and product trust.
What’s included
- Curated fashion feed and dedicated brand pages
- Product variants, ratings, and customer reviews
- Cart, checkout, saved cards, and order history
What you can build with Vestra — Fashion Store
- Launch a branded fashion store
- Build a marketplace organized around labels and reviews
- Prototype a complete apparel purchase journey
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