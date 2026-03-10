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Mobile App Template

Zestly

A food and drink delivery app with a category home feed, category and merchant menus, product detail pages, a cart, live order tracking on a map, a voucher wallet, order history, and an account profile.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. Zestly mobile app template screenshot 1
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Zestly template is for

Delivery operators and local marketplaces combining restaurant discovery, promotions, and order tracking.

What’s included

  • Category feed with merchant menus and product details
  • Cart, vouchers, and order placement
  • Map-based delivery tracking, history, and account profile

What you can build with Zestly

  • Launch a food and beverage marketplace
  • Build mobile ordering for local merchants
  • Prototype voucher promotions and live fulfillment

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template