Mobile App Template
Zestly
A food and drink delivery app with a category home feed, category and merchant menus, product detail pages, a cart, live order tracking on a map, a voucher wallet, order history, and an account profile.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Zestly template is for
Delivery operators and local marketplaces combining restaurant discovery, promotions, and order tracking.
What’s included
- Category feed with merchant menus and product details
- Cart, vouchers, and order placement
- Map-based delivery tracking, history, and account profile
What you can build with Zestly
- Launch a food and beverage marketplace
- Build mobile ordering for local merchants
- Prototype voucher promotions and live fulfillment
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template