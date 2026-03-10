Mobile App Template
Food Couriers
A food delivery app with onboarding and login, delivery-address selection, a browsable meal menu with categories and promotions, meal detail with quantity and add-ons, cart and order confirmation, courier chat, and a customer profile.
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Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Food Couriers template is for
Restaurants and delivery teams that need ordering, customization, and courier communication in one app.
What’s included
- Browsable meal menu with categories and promotions
- Meal customization, cart, and order confirmation
- Delivery-location setup and courier messaging
What you can build with Food Couriers
- Launch a branded restaurant delivery app
- Build ordering for a local courier network
- Prototype customizable meals and delivery support
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template