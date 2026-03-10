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Mobile App Template

Food Couriers

A food delivery app with onboarding and login, delivery-address selection, a browsable meal menu with categories and promotions, meal detail with quantity and add-ons, cart and order confirmation, courier chat, and a customer profile.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. Food Couriers mobile app template screenshot 1
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Food Couriers template is for

Restaurants and delivery teams that need ordering, customization, and courier communication in one app.

What’s included

  • Browsable meal menu with categories and promotions
  • Meal customization, cart, and order confirmation
  • Delivery-location setup and courier messaging

What you can build with Food Couriers

  • Launch a branded restaurant delivery app
  • Build ordering for a local courier network
  • Prototype customizable meals and delivery support

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template