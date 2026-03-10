Mobile App Template
Foodgo
A burger ordering and food delivery app with a welcome screen, a searchable menu of burgers by category, item detail and build-your-own customization screens, checkout with saved payment methods, order confirmation and history, favorites, a support chat, and a user profile.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Foodgo template is for
Restaurants, franchise operators, and delivery teams building a focused mobile ordering experience.
What’s included
- Searchable burger menu with category browsing
- Build-your-own item customization and checkout
- Favorites, order history, support chat, and profile
What you can build with Foodgo
- Launch a burger restaurant ordering app
- Build mobile ordering for a quick-service chain
- Prototype customizable food delivery
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template