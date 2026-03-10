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Mobile App Template

Foodgo

A burger ordering and food delivery app with a welcome screen, a searchable menu of burgers by category, item detail and build-your-own customization screens, checkout with saved payment methods, order confirmation and history, favorites, a support chat, and a user profile.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. Foodgo mobile app template screenshot 1
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Foodgo template is for

Restaurants, franchise operators, and delivery teams building a focused mobile ordering experience.

What’s included

  • Searchable burger menu with category browsing
  • Build-your-own item customization and checkout
  • Favorites, order history, support chat, and profile

What you can build with Foodgo

  • Launch a burger restaurant ordering app
  • Build mobile ordering for a quick-service chain
  • Prototype customizable food delivery

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template