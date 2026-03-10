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Mobile App Template

Coody

A food delivery app with a category-driven home feed of partner kitchens, a discover search with kitchen and dish tabs, restaurant menus, cart and checkout, live order tracking, and a profile with saved addresses and payment methods.

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Template preview Mobile App
  1. Coody mobile app template screenshot 1
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the Coody template is for

Restaurants, delivery operators, and marketplace teams connecting diners with local kitchens.

What’s included

  • Category feed of partner kitchens and dishes
  • Restaurant menus, cart, and checkout flows
  • Live order tracking with saved addresses and payments

What you can build with Coody

  • Launch a local food-delivery marketplace
  • Build ordering for a network of ghost kitchens
  • Prototype restaurant discovery and delivery tracking

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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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