Mobile App Template
Coody
A food delivery app with a category-driven home feed of partner kitchens, a discover search with kitchen and dish tabs, restaurant menus, cart and checkout, live order tracking, and a profile with saved addresses and payment methods.
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Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the Coody template is for
Restaurants, delivery operators, and marketplace teams connecting diners with local kitchens.
What’s included
- Category feed of partner kitchens and dishes
- Restaurant menus, cart, and checkout flows
- Live order tracking with saved addresses and payments
What you can build with Coody
- Launch a local food-delivery marketplace
- Build ordering for a network of ghost kitchens
- Prototype restaurant discovery and delivery tracking
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